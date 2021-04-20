Programming Note: Educational programming on Saturday

Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures, an annual report by the Alzheimer's Association, paints a sobering picture of the disease and its trajectory. The recently released 2021 Facts and Figures show an increasing burden on individuals, caregivers, government and the nation's health care system.

Some of the key findings:

-There are 6.2 million seniors age 65+ living with Alzheimer's. By 2050 that number is expected to more than double to 12.7 million.-Between the years 2019 and 2020, deaths from Alzheimer's increased by 145%. As the U.S. population ages, and reporting of Alzheimer's on death certificates becomes more common, deaths due to Alzheimer's are expected to increase further.-This year total payments for caring for Americans age 65 and older with Alzheimer's is $355 billion. It is the fifth consecutive year that the total payments will surpass a quarter of a trillion dollars, up $50 billion from last year.-In 2020, more than 11 million Americans provided unpaid care for people with Alzheimer's or other dementias provided an estimated 15.3 billion hours of assistance valued at nearly $257 billion.