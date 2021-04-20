Programming Note: Educational programming on Saturday On-Air by: Maxie Gardner Posted: Apr 20, 2021 / 11:33 AM CDT / Updated: Apr 20, 2021 / 11:33 AM CDT Human hand holding remote control changing Channels with television set. Last Saturday’s preempted E/I programs will air this Saturday, April 24th at the following times: Lucky Dog at 11:30AMInnovation Nation at 12PM Mission Unstoppable at 12:30PM Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction