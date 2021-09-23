‘Young Sheldon’ Celebrating Five Nights a Week with $10K Sweepstakes

Young Sheldon is getting so big! The hit sitcom about a genius tween is growing to Five Times a Week with a Big Bang.

To celebrate, one lucky winner will take home the grand prize in the Young Sheldon $10,000 Sweepstakes.

Viewers have a chance to win every weekday through October 8, 2021, so the more you watch the more chances you have to win.

You could win the $10,000 cash prize, and there are also ten $500 daily winners, and 500 Rubik’s Cube winners.

Just click here and enter for a chance to win.

Episode 1 of Young Sheldon premieres Monday, September 27 at 6:30 p.m. on North Alabama’s CW. Viewers can watch Young Sheldon Weeknights at 6:30 p.m.