What Channel is WHDF for me? Here’s a compilation for North Alabama!

TENNESSEE VALLEY, Ala. – Don’t miss out on your favorite shows! Here is a complete list of channels providing North Alabama with the CW.

Madison County AT&T 15/1505 Charter/Spectrum 706 Comcast 13/1015 Direct TV 15 Dish 15 Google Fiber 15 Mediacom 6/806 Wow 15/907



Jackson County Charter/Spectrum 11/706 Direct TV 15 Farmers Telecommunications 15/1015 North Alabama Electric Company 21/126 Scottsboro Electric 21/126



Lincoln County AT&T 15/1015 Charter/Spectrum 11/706 Direct TV 15 Dish 15 Fayetteville Public Utilities 15/245 Mediacom 6/806



Limestone AT&T 15/1505 Charter/Spectrum 11/706 Direct TV 15 Mediacom 6/806 Wow 15/907



Lauderdale County AT&T 15/1015 Comcast 1015 Direct TV 15



Colbert County AT&T 15/1015 Comcast 13/1015 Direct TV 15 Multiline 4



Franklin County AT&T 15/1015 Charter 11/706 Direct TV 15 Multiline 4



Lawrence County AT&T 15/1015 Charter/Spectrum 11/706 Direct TV 15



Morgan County AT&T 15/1015 Charter/Spectrum 11/706 Direct TV 15 Wow 15



Marshall County Charter/Spectrum 11/706 Direct TV 15 Dish 15



Dekalb County Charter/Spectrum 11/706 Direct TV 15 Dish 15



Still unsure of which channel covers North Alabama’s CW for you? Check out this website and type in your zip code for all WHDF listings in your area!