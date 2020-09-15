Wendy Williams Season 12 begins September 21!

The Wendy Williams Show is a daily, one-hour entertainment talk show starring New York DJ, syndicated radio host, TV personality and best-selling author Wendy Williams.

Broadcast live from New York, it features Williams’ commentary on celebrity gossip and news events, as well as interviews, fashion and advice segments in which Williams helps audience members and viewers handle personal life issues involving sex, relationships, money and dating. Now she’s back for season 12 on September 21!

Tune in to North Alabama’s CW on 19.2 weekdays at 9:00 a.m!