Time to FALL in love again with the new CW Prime show line up

The CW just released their Prime Fall schedule! And there’s something new for everyone.

New CW Prime Show Line Up:

World’s Funniest Animals debuts on September 18. Host Elizabeth Stanton and celebrity guest panel look at animals doing the funniest things ever caught on video.

The iHeart Radio Music Festival kicks off on September 27 and 28.

Pandora is back on October 4 with its second season.

Swamp Thing debuts on October 6. Something unnatural is happening in the swamp outside Marais, Louisiana. When illness strikes the town, Dr. Abby from the CDC comes to investigate. She encounters biologist Alec Holland who believes the illness is connected to his experiments in the swamp.

Coroner is back with its second season on October 7.

Devils debuts on October 7. Based on the novel, I Diavoli by Guido Maria Brera. An international thriller that follows Massimo Ruggero, the charismatic yet ruthless Head of Trading at NYL, and his mentor, NYL’s CEO Dominic Morgan.



Supernatural, season 15, AND The Outpost, season 3, start back on October 8.

Wendy Williams AND Rachael Ray are back on October 14.

Tune in the next couple of weeks to see the exciting new shows!