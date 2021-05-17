The Republic of Sarah Coming Soon

The bucolic tranquility of Greylock, New Hampshire is upended when a massive vein of coltan – an

incredibly valuable mineral used in tech – is discovered under the town. State-backed mining company Lydon Industries swoops in with plans to extract the mineral … plans that include wiping Greylock off the map.

With her friends and family in danger of losing their homes, rebellious high school

teacher Sarah Cooper (Stella Baker) vows to stop Lydon’s bulldozers. It won’t be easy. Leading Lydon’s efforts is Sarah’s estranged brother, Danny Cooper. After enduring a difficult childhood at

the hands of his mother, former state senator Ellen Cooper, Danny is eager to exact his

revenge on a community he feels abandoned him. Sarah enlists her friends in the fight against Danny, but there seems to be no way to stop the town’s impending demise … Until Sarah proposes an oddly intriguing solution: Greylock could declare independence.

Citing various historical maps, she explains that the land on which Greylock sits was never properly claimed by the United States. If Sarah and her friends can convince the town to vote for independence, Greylock would gain international sovereignty and could protect its land for good. With the help of a group of supporters that includes three of her teenage students Sarah and her friends win the vote. And after a federal judge agrees that Greylock isn’t – and never was– part of the United States, the town becomes a new nation. Now, Sarah and her allies must confront an even more daunting task: building a country from scratch.

