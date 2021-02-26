“The Future Favors the Fast”: The Flash Returns for Season 7

After a thrilling cliffhanger last season which saw the new Mirror Master victorious and still-at-large in Central City, The Flash must regroup in order to stop her and find a way to make contact with his missing wife, Iris West-Allen.



With help from the rest of Team Flash, which includes superheroes Caitlin Snow, Cisco Ramon, and Nash Wells, as well as the Flash’s adoptive father Joe West, Meta-Attorney Cecile Horton, tough cub reporter Allegra Garcia and brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk…Flash will ultimately defeat Mirror Master. But in doing so, he’ll also unleash an even more powerful and devastating threat on Central City: one that threatens to tear his team—and his marriage—apart

Arriving in a Flash next Tuesday, March 2nd

