The Drew Barrymore Show Premieres Monday, September 14

The Drew Barrymore Show is a one hour show that is bringing information, inspiration, and entertainment to the daytime audience this fall. Barrymore will share her undeniably relatable point of view in this fresh and unique, multi-topic format. She will entertain with segments that reflect her personal passions such as upbeat news, heartwarming human-interest stories, compelling lifestyle segments, celebrity guest interviews and collective experiences for viewers designed to enhance our lives. Drew Barrymore is creating an army of optimism and she is looking for recruits!

Some of the special celebrity guest stars appearing on next week’s episodes include: Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu, Adam Sandler, Reese Witherspoon, Jane Fonda, Tyra Banks, Billy Porter and others!