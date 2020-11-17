Supernatural Series Finale After 15 Seasons

The time has come for our last ride with the Winchester brothers. This Thursday, November 19th, marks the last episode of a series that has been on air since 2005.
That’s right. 320 episodes full of ‘saving people, hunting things, the family business.’ The season finale begins at 7p with a retrospective special with interviews of the cast and creators titled Supernatural: The Long Road Home followed by the climatic finale Carry On at 8p.
You won’t want to miss the last two episodes of the longest running Sci-Fi series in the US!