Supernatural Series Finale After 15 Seasons

The time has come for our last ride with the Winchester brothers. This Thursday, November 19th, marks the last episode of a series that has been on air since 2005.

That’s right. 320 episodes full of ‘saving people, hunting things, the family business.’ The season finale begins at 7p with a retrospective special with interviews of the cast and creators titled Supernatural: The Long Road Home followed by the climatic finale Carry On at 8p.

You won't want to miss the last two episodes of the longest running Sci-Fi series in the US!







Supernatural — “Carry On” — Image Number: SN1520C_0015r.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Jared Padalecki as Sam and Jensen Ackles as Dean — Photo: Robert Falconer/The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.