Superman & Lois series premiere takes flight this Tuesday!

The wait is almost over. The “Superman & Lois” two-hour series premiere event starts at 7 p.m. Central, on Tuesday, February 23, on WHDF North Alabama’s CW.

The Super-sized 90-minute premiere episode will be followed by “Superman & Lois: Legacy of Hope,” an all-new special that will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the world’s most iconic superhero.

The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, “Teen Wolf”) and comic books’ most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, “Grimm”), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever: dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today’s society.

Stream the episode the next day for free only on The CW app.