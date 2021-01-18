Seeking Justice-Walker Series Premiere

Don’t worry if you haven’t seen an episode of the classic series starring Chuck Norris-this reboot promises to have its own twist. Jared Padalecki returns in his first post Supernatural adventure as Cordell Walker, a widower, and father, who just came back to Austin, Texas from being undercover for two years.

Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women

in Texas Rangers’ history) played by Lindsey Morgan from The 100, while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death

Don’t miss the exciting premeiere on Thursday, January 21st at 8pm on North Alabama’s CW!

Seeking justice. #Walker premieres Thursday at 8/7c. Stream next day free only on The CW! pic.twitter.com/sKkFRoMKou — Walker (@thecwwalker) January 16, 2021

It’s been a long road but we got there together. Thank you for your unwavering support @TVGuideMagazine and especially you @damianholbrook ! Six days and counting! #WalkerFamily pic.twitter.com/uNLiMThPoh — Jared Padalecki (@jarpad) January 16, 2021