Rachel Ray moves to North Alabama’s CW

FILE – In this Nov. 19, 2015, file photo, Rachael Ray speaks at the Pennsylvania Conference for Women in Philadelphia. J.M. Smucker Co. said Wednesday, April 4, 2018, it will buy the maker of Ray-branded dog food as it looks to expand into the premium pet-food business. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

We have not stopped carrying Rachael Ray, it’s at the same time 2:00 p.m., but now the show will air on North Alabama’s CW. That change went into effect this week.

If you’re unsure where to find WHDF North Alabama’s CW on your TV, we have the channels for cable and different cable providers here:

We’ve also launched a News 19 at 9 on WHDF as well, so you can get your primetime news before 10. We hope you’ll join us!

Drew Barrymore’s new show airs weekdays at 3 p.m. Rachel Ray moves to the network and is on weekdays at 2 p.m. Wendy Williams rounds out the talk shows. Her show will be live when it’s safe for her to return to the set. Wendy Williams is on weekdays at 9 a.m.