News 19 This Morning is coming to North Alabama’s CW

Starting February 1st, News 19 will produce a live newscasts from 7-9 am on WHDF, North Alabama’s CW.

This is the only live, local news program at that time in the Tennessee Valley! Steve Johnson and Melissa Riopka will anchor the 7am hour, then Steve will take his leave and Ashtyn Hiron will join Melissa for the 8am hour.

Let’s not forget Meteorologist Ben Smith! He’ll be there to tell you exactly what you need to know to plan your day across the Tennessee Valley.

Be sure to join us Monday, February 1, 2021!

Need to know your local WHDF station? Check it out right here.