New Season Premieres for North Alabama CW

The newest line up for the CW has been announced! Many of your favorite shows are back as well as a few new ones.

January 8: Get ready to be amazed with all new Penn and Teller and laugh out loud with Whose Line is it Anyway?

January 12: Fan favorite anthology series Two Sentence Horror Stories returns along with the series premiere of the supernatural drama Trickster

January 17: Javicia Leslie dons the cowl and is ready to protect the streets of Gotham in a new season of Batwoman

January 18: Critically acclaimed All American returns

January 20: Archie and the Gang return in Riverdale in back to back episodes along with the Drew Crew from Horseshoe Bay in Nancy Drew

January 21: Jared Padalecki returns to the CW as Walker and Legacies brings another season inside the halls of the Salvatore Boarding School for the Young and Gifted

January 24: The power of three return in Charmed

February 8: The Strength of Family Bonds Remain on Full Display with a new season of Black Lightning

February 23: Super Tuesday brings the series premiere of Superman and Lois along with more adventures from the Flash

Make sure to set your reminders- you won’t want to miss a single episode!