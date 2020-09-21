iHeartRadio Music Festival 10 Year Anniversary

The iHeartRadio Music Festival will stream the celebration of its 10th anniversary on September 27-28.

This year, millions of iHeartRadio listeners will be able to experience one-of-a-kind collaborations and surprise performances, as many bands reunite to perform on the stage together for the first time in months.

The festival will feature performances by BTS, Coldplay, Kane Brown with Special Guest Khalid, Keith Urban, Migos, Miley Cyrus, Thomas Rhett, Usher, and more.

Home to artists like McCartney to Mary J. Blige, Drake to Deadmau5, and Timberlake to Taylor, the iHeartRadio Music Festival stage is the biggest multi-genre music event around.

You can watch the festival at 7 pm on North Alabama’s CW! You don’t want to miss it.

WHAT A NIGHT! Thank you to everyone who helped make our #iHeartFestival2020 a success.



We hope to see you all back at a live music event soon! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Wro94QMzHk — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) September 20, 2020