All new Kung Fu to the CW

A quarter-life crisis causes a young Chinese American woman, Nicky Shen (Olivia

Liang), to drop out of college and go on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery

in China.

When she returns to San Francisco, she finds her hometown is overrun with

crime and corruption and her own parents are at the mercy of a powerful Triad. Nicky will rely on her tech-savvy sister Althea, pre-med brother Ryan, and others as well as her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice…all while searching for the ruthless assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor Pei-Ling and is now targeting her.

Kung Fu airs April 7, at 7p on North Alabama’s CW.

She's a warrior. She's Nicky Shen. #CWKungFu premieres Wednesday, April 7! Stream next day free only on The CW. pic.twitter.com/3YldiKvEie — Kung Fu (@cw_kungfu) March 19, 2021