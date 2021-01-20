A New Hero Emerges: New Season of Batwoman

This new season opens with the question: Where is Kate Kane? Javicia Leslie stars as Ryan Wilder, a sassy, smart woman who finds Kane’s Batsuit and realizes her life will never be the same.

While Ryan goes rogue in the shadows, Gotham grapples with their missing hero, believing

Batwoman has fled the city after a public stand-off with Commander Kane and the Crows. But Kate Kane’s disappearance hits hardest at home where her friends each struggle with the devastating news in their own way.

Meanwhile, the False Face Society tightens its grip on Gotham distributing a perilous new drug known as Snakebite, “Bruce Wayne” finds his way home to wreak havoc, Safiyah surfaces with plans for revenge, and a new set of villains descends on the city.



As chaos and uncertainly proliferate, Ryan realizes how much the symbol on the suit means

to Gotham, launching her on a personal journey that takes her from fledgling substitute to confident

caped crusader, from living in her van with her plant to chasing villains in the Batmobile. Ryan

Wilder becomes a very different Batwoman than Kate Kane – her own Batwoman – but with the

same understanding of what it means to be a hero.

