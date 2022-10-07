(WHNT) — Google is unveiling its latest generation of products. Some of the most highly anticipated are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro phones and the first-ever Pixel Watch.

The wristwear is a smartwatch that offers help from Google and fitness by FitBit, along with the normal smart-tech capabilities. It has a classic round design and costs $350.

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are known for their camera quality and 6.3-inch display. There’s an unblur feature and better zoom capability than past Pixel versions.

Pricing for the Pixel 7 starts at $599, Pixel Pro starts at $899.

All products are available for pre-order.