Go Local: Real estate expert Amanda Howard on navigating North Alabama’s hot housing market

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The weather isn’t the only thing heating up. North Alabama’s housing market has never been hotter.

From federal operations to private industry, more and more employers are making their home here, along with their employees. Some estimates put the number of new people moving to the area at more than 100 per week.

According to Valley MLS, there were 963 available homes for sale in Madison County in May 2020. This May, there were just 460. The average number of time on the market last month – just 9 days.

Across North Alabama, the May 2020 inventory was 2,206 homes, as compared to 1,147 in May 2021.

All this means prospective home buyers must be prepared to move – fast.

This week, Amanda Howard Sotheby’s International Realty unveiled a new program designed to help people navigate the current housing situation.

It’s called Buy Before You List. Rather than a traditional home sale process, it’s an immediate sale program.

A realtor will evaluate your home and provide an “as is” cash offer, allowing you to move forward with purchasing your desired home as soon as possible.

With sellers now in the position to reject contingency offers and other usual caveats, such programs can give prospective buyers the competitive edge needed to close the deal.

To learn more about Buy Before You List or get answers to other real estate questions, you can contact Amanda Howard Sotheby’s International Realty at 256-799-9000 or online at AmandaHowardRealEstate.com