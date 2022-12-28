ALABAMA (WHNT) – As 2022 wraps up, many are planning New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The creator of Babypalooza wants parents to know there are many kid friendly, fun ways to ring in 2023.

Cecilia Pearson, Babypalooza founder, says the Babypalooza website has a plethora of ideas and instructions to set up different activities. Pearson says doing something special for children isn’t just fun for them, it’s a great way to make traditions and bond as a family.

Many of Babypalooza’s NYE activities celebrate memories. These include making a time capsule, sharing favorite memories from the year and capturing new ones with a virtual photo booth.

Staying up until midnight can be difficult for people of all ages. That’s why Babypalooza offers ways to watch countdowns before the clock strikes 12:00.

There are also fun ways to ring in 2023 with dance parties and a celebratory craft like confetti poppers.