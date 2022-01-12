Comedian Mickey Bell performing in North Alabama on January 27

ATHENS, Ala. – Did you hear the one about the pastor and the comedian?

Turns out, they’re the same guy.

Mickey Bell of Grace Church Bessemer is bringing his Christian comedy to audiences from the Gulf Coast to the West Coast and dozens of points in between.

As his website puts it, “who says you have to use foul language to be funny?”

Bell shares stories from his life in a show that’s described as “high energy and more than just corny church jokes.”

On Thursday, January 27, he will be at Ark of Promise Apostolic Church. The church is located at 15199 Brownsferry Road in Athens. The show starts at 7:00pm.

No tickets are needed, just a desire to laugh and have fun in a family-friendly environment.

Bell will be joined during the show by award-winning musician Jason Crabb.

For more information, visit themickeybell.com