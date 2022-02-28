HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Celebrate “An Irish Evening,” while helping children and young adults in the Tennessee Valley.

United Cerebral Palsy of Huntsville & TN Valley will hold its 2022 fundraiser on Friday, March 11 from 6:00pm-9:00pm at the Historic Huntsville Depot Roundhouse.

Guest will enjoy Irish music and dancing, along with Irish and international food samples from local restaurants.

There will also be a silent auction. The Irish Society of North Alabama will provide games.

Attire is casual. Tickets are $25 per adult. Each adult ticket includes free admission for one child 12 and under.

Tickets may be purchased by calling 256-859-4900 or online here. They will also be available at the door the night of the event.

UCP provides speech, physical and occupational therapy from childhood to young adulthood, at little or no charge, to those with cerebral palsy as well as 180 other injuries, delays or disabilities.