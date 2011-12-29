On-Air Watch Now: Live and Repeats View the WHNT-TV schedule View the Antenna TV schedule Recently Seen on TV Retirement Lifestyle Expo focuses on helping seniors and caregivers in the Tennessee Valley Honoring Tennessee Valley First Responders Rocket City Mom offers comprehensive list of Fall fun Wednesday Night Previews Monday Night Previews Wednesday Night is Full of Heroes A Monday Night Preview “Fidos After Five” is back at the Huntsville Botanical Garden Huntsville Museum of Art displaying “Over the Top: American Posters from WWI” Popular Tennessee Valley school systems planning ahead in case of coronavirus closure Video Alabama A&M says 4 people ‘self-isolating’ after attending event with COVID-19 patient Video COVID-19: Impact on Schools Weather Coronavirus myths and misinformation, debunked Redstone Arsenal leaders monitoring coronavirus developments Video Jacksonville State student tested for COVID-19, all classes transitioning online Cookout had a grease puddle, Poke needs a worker sick plan in this week’s Restaurant Ratings Video COVID-19: Impact on Businesses