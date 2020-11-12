YouTube down: Users report widespread problems

BERLIN, GERMANY – NOVEMBER 19: The Logo of video-sharing website YouTube is displayed on a smartphone on November 19, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – YouTube is working to fix problems with playback that appear to be affecting hundreds of thousands of U.S. and international users Wednesday.

“If you’re having trouble watching videos on YouTube right now, you’re not alone – our team is aware of the issue and working on a fix,” YouTube support said in a tweet at 7:23 p.m. EST. “We’ll follow up here with any updates.”

The issue appears to be affecting YouTube Music, YouTubeTV and YouTube.

According to DownDetector, a site that monitors online outage reports, it appears the problems started around 6:45 p.m. EST.

As of 7:30 p.m. EST there were more than 280,000 reports of issues affecting YouTube, according to DownDetector.

An outage map shows a large number of complaints coming from the northeastern U.S., as well as Florida, parts of the South and California. Reports outside of the United States are coming from Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Australia, Western Europe and Japan.

This is a developing story.