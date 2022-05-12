NEW MARKET, Ala. (WHNT) — Madison County Commissioners expect hundreds of families – and fish – to get hooked this Saturday at the 39th edition of the Youth Fishing Rodeo from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Sharon Johnston Park in New Market will host the recreational event.

According to District 3 Commissioner Craig Hill, 1,500 pounds of catfish were added to the park’s lake earlier this week. Hill told News 19 the rodeo is a friendly competition that is a family tradition for many in the area, including his own.

“We’re excited about giving (families) a chance to get outside and have fun Saturday, and just show up and fish,” he said. “Parents have an opportunity to spend time with their children. We’ll have a hotdog and a bag of chips and drink for a dollar. It’s basically a free day, a fun day. The commission is excited to provide that day.”

Donations from businesses, organizations and the community help provide bait & tackle and all prizes for free.

Hill adds there’s no registration fee. Kids ages 5-15 will just need to bring their own fishing rod and reel.