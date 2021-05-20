Youth commissioners train as rookie officers and firefighters

PICTURED: Bonnie Cundiff, a senior at Athens High School, puts on firefighter gear to prepare to join firefighter Jordan Pugh to search a smoke-filled facility for a victim. (Photo submitted by the City of Athens | Holly Hollman)

ATHENS, Ala. – On Wednesday, members of the Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission trained as rookie police officers and firefighters.

Alongside local law enforcement and fire officers, the students learned about police training for traffic stops and emergency calls, putting on firefighting gear, searching for victims in a fire, operating a hose, and dealing with natural gas leaks.

According to a press release from the City of Athens, the participating students are in grades 10-12 at Athens High School, Athens Bible School, and Lindsay Lane Christian Academy.

The goal of the commission is to educate students about local government’s role in law enforcement and emergency operations. Participants are encouraged to participate in community service, attend local government meetings, and visit historic sites and area agencies, according to the City of Athens website.