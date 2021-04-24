Your Pics: Hail and rainbows move through the Tennessee Valley

Storms moved through the area Saturday afternoon. These storms brought hail of various sizes from ping-pong balls to limes. They also left rainbows in their wake. Here are some pictures we received:

  • DavidSmithVinemont
  • CailaCastroWestPoint
  • Large hailstones in Guntersville
  • A rainbow in Town Creek, Alabama after storms moved through.
  • Double Rainbow New Market 24 April 2021
  • Rainbow in South Huntsville after the storms from Bill Swofford
  • Hail from Linda Newman
  • Hail in Madison near Indian Hills east of Rainbow Mountain from Susan Parker
  • Hail on Green Mountain during that last band of storms.
  • Rainbow from Cown, Tennessee

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

