Your Pics: Hail and rainbows move through the Tennessee Valley News Posted: Apr 24, 2021 / 06:48 PM CDT / Updated: Apr 24, 2021 / 06:53 PM CDT Storms moved through the area Saturday afternoon. These storms brought hail of various sizes from ping-pong balls to limes. They also left rainbows in their wake. Here are some pictures we received: DavidSmithVinemontCailaCastroWestPointLarge hailstones in GuntersvilleA rainbow in Town Creek, Alabama after storms moved through.Double Rainbow New Market 24 April 2021Rainbow in South Huntsville after the storms from Bill SwoffordHail from Linda NewmanHail in Madison near Indian Hills east of Rainbow Mountain from Susan ParkerHail on Green Mountain during that last band of storms.Rainbow from Cown, Tennessee