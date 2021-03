TENNESSEE VALLEY – The Weather Authority is tracking storms that are moving across the Tennessee Valley that are producing heavy downpours, frequent lightning, and strong wind gusts.

When safe to do so, you can share your storm photos with us by emailing photo@whnt.com, posting them on our Facebook page, or tweeting them to us @whnt.

Track heavy storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19! Read the forecast discussion anytime by clicking here.

Exit 308 I65 Cullman

ALDOT is closing I-65 North and South Bound near Exit 308 due to flooding.

Shelf Clouds in Fyffe (Brooke Nicole Phillips)

Shelf Clouds in Fyffe (Brooke Nicole Phillips)