Many across the valley experienced heavy rain and strong storms Saturday.

Here are viewers’ storm damage photos you sent to us.

Trees/lines down with property damage on Bolte Road near Memory Gardens in the city of Cullman

Steve Smith; North Vinemont County Road 1368

Outskirts of Holly Pond closet to Cullman. Linda Starnes; County Road 1650.

Sean Regan - Corner of Mose Chapel and Browns Ferry in Madison. Tree hit by lightning.

Wind damage from the Battleground area in Cullman County









trampoline in Gurley







Guntersville

Holly Pond

Poles down - Shop Pike Road - Sheffield

Lots of damage at Brindlee Mountain Primary School (Photo courtesy Adam Baxter)

siding damage in Douglas (Photo courtesy Katelyn Watwood)

ree through house in South Huntsville, near Lily Flagg Road (Photos courtesy Chris Davis)

Downed tree on house during storm today Allison Drive 35803. (Photo courtesy Lindsey Little)

Trampoline in south Huntsville. (Photo courtesy Lindsay Baker)

Point Mallard Campground

Two power poles broken and two leaning. Lines are submerged in the water at mile marker 85 on Highway 79 South in Scottsboro (Mink Creek) (Photo courtesy Josh Thomas)

Damage in Fyffe (Photo courtesy Nicole Martin)

Flemington Road in Southeast Huntsville (Photo courtesy Gail Davis)

Albertville (Photo courtesy Rita Peoples)

Albertville (Photo courtesy Anthony Harbin)

