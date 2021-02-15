Your Photos: Storm damage across north Alabama News by: News 19 Posted: Feb 15, 2021 / 05:04 PM CST / Updated: Feb 15, 2021 / 05:59 PM CST (WHNT) – As winter weather continues to move through our area, viewers have been sharing storm damage from all over north Alabama. If you have photos you would like to share with us submit them by using the button below. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction Close Modal Submit Photo or Video Title Name Email Description (optional) Submit Photo or Video