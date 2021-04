TENNESSEE VALLEY – The biggest and brightest full moon of 2021 rose over the Tennessee Valley Monday night.

The Pink Moon, coined from creeping phlox, a herb moss that is one of the earliest spring flowers to bloom, was its biggest and brightest at 10:31 p.m.

Several viewers sent in pictures of the first of two supermoons in 2021 – the other will be on May 26.

