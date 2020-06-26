YOUR PHOTOS: Gorgeous sunset over the Tennessee Valley

The year 2017 is one Rebekah McCardle will never forget. It was the year her baby boy Lucas “Tripp” McCardle lost 70 percent of his brain matter, became a quadraplegic, and lost his hearing and sight. He was 7 and a half months old. This crushing and frightening ordeal began with a fever of 106.

“When we took him to the emergency room initially for that fever, I was thinking the whole time we were driving down there I’ve never heard of a person with a fever that high,” said Rebekah McCardle, Tripp’s mom.