Young voters requesting ballots, but returning them and voting early at slower rate than peers

According to an analysis by the Southern Poverty Law Center, voters under 30 across 42 states have requested ballots at a comparable rate to their share of total registered voters, but they are not returning them as the same level as other groups.

According to their findings, voters aged 18 to 29 make up 17.2 percent of voters and 16.4 percent of ballots requested.

However, that number drops considerably for ballots cast so far.

So far, over 22 million Americans have voted in the 2020 election, over two weeks before Nov. 3.