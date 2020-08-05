The Young and the Restless returns Monday with new episodes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – All new episodes of the Young and the Restless are returning to CBS on Monday.

The new episodes return on August 10th.

You can watch the Young and the Restless on WHNT News 19.

Mark your calendars 🗓 You do not want to miss all-new episodes of #YR returning to @CBS and @CBSAllAccess on Monday, August 10th! #YReturns pic.twitter.com/Gm5Ua4Svg9 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) August 3, 2020