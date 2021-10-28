You pay the price of stressed supply chain this holiday season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Word on the street is this year, certain items in Santa’s sleigh could be delayed.

The stressed supply chain is impacting everything, including your holiday shopping and shipping.

Getting things made and delivered is taking longer. In turn, certain items are getting more expensive due to low supply.

“We are in the midst of the biggest supply chain disruption since the second World War, no joke,” Bill Thayer, Co-Founder of Fillogic said, adding that this will surely impact Christmas.

“If you didn’t buy it a couple of weeks ago, you’re going to have problems. You should have started buying in September.”

Everything we buy, whether it’s a present or not, goes through the supply chain. It’s a cycle, involving dozens, if not hundreds of companies and countries working together to ensure you get what you want when you want it.

Now, due to pandemic-related issues, there are major kinks.

“You have container ships that are full, and you don’t have any chassis, trucks, buildings – are all backed up,” Thayer said, adding its due to a lack of workers, floating traffic jams near shipping ports and factory backlogs.

“There are so many microchips in everything we purchase, and there’s a huge shortage,” said Lance Saunders, Assistant Professor of Supply Chain Management at the Haslam School of Business

The microchip shortage is making it harder for companies to build and ship out electronic items, even toys.

Now, retailers like Walmart, Costco and Home Depot are chartering their own ships in an effort to beat the backlog.

“It’s not going to solve itself overnight. It’s going to take months,” said Saunders. “You know we have the holiday season approaching, and that’s just going to exacerbate things.”

Unfortunately, all of this comes at a cost, meaning fewer holiday deals.

Most consumers will have to settle for what’s available, it may just not be number one on their child’s list.