You have a year left to get a STAR ID; ALEA says don’t wait

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The deadline to get a STAR ID was extended to 2021, but the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says people don’t have to wait until the last minute to get one.

President Trump ordered the Department of Homeland Security to extend the deadline to get a STAR ID to Oct. 1, 2021, so people had another year to get the more secure form of identification as government offices reopen and pandemic-related guidelines are lifted.

STAR ID is Alabama’s version of the REAL ID Act of 2005, which modified federal law on security and authentication standards for state driver licenses and identification cards.

STAR ID will be required for commercial domestic flights and to visit certain federal facilities. A U.S. passport is also an option for air travel.

People can schedule an appointment to get a STAR ID at an ALEA Driver License Examining Office. It has to be obtained at a Driver License Examining Office; once someone has a STAR ID, they can get it renewed at their local license commissioner or probate office.

People getting a STAR ID will need to bring a birth certificate or valid, unexpired U.S. passport, a Social Security card and two documents verifying their address.

A guide on required documents, other information and frequently asked questions can be found on the ALEA website.