You can wear a face mask and concealed carry, sheriff’s office says

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – If you’re wearing a face mask in public to comply with the governor’s order, you can still legally carry a concealed handgun, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 does not affect the ability to legally carry, the sheriff’s office said in a post on social media. Alabama’s firearm law does not have any reference to masks, authorities said.

In addition, a 71-year-old law prohibiting masks in public is not being enforced against people who wear medical masks only covering the nose and mouth, authorities said.

