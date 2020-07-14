You can once again have the “time of your life” at the lake from Dirty Dancing

After 12 years, people can now have “the time of their lives” at Mountain Lake Lodge, in Virginia. If you didn’t know, it’s where Dirty Dancing was filmed.

The lake there is where Jennifer Gray and Patrick Swayze practiced the iconic leap for the dance, but 12 years ago the lake mysteriously dried up.

When scientists studied the lake bed, they learned it was the only one of its kind in the world. The lake has a natural cycle that hits a major low about every 400 years, but where the water goes continues to remain a mystery.