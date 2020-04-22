YMCA program offers meals to Marshall County students

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Heart of the Valley YMCA workers made their rounds across Marshall County Tuesday.

The program offers food to those who might not be able to get a meal anywhere else now that schools are closed during the COVID-19 crisis.

The group is partnering with Marshall and Madison Counties, along Decatur, New Hope and New Market school districts.

Each student was given a meal and snack for free. Bags typically have sandwiches, fruit, string cheese, juice, milk, and a granola bar.

The Brown Bag Bus Feeding Program specifically targets students in Title One schools, which means they get free or reduced lunch.

“There’s a lot of health disparities, there’s food access issues in our rural communities and those communities historically have been dependent upon schools to provide meals and a lot of other services to their families, so with schools out, the YMCA saw the opportunity to meet a community need,” said Heart of the Valley YMCA President and CEO Jerry Courtney.

“Students aren’t able to do what they need to do unless their basic needs are met so we’re so grateful to the ymca for making sure that this happens,” explained Marshall County School superintendent Cindy Wigley.

The program fed about 500 kids in Marshall County Tuesday.

It will continue through July 30, 2020 or when the 2020-2021 school year begins.