YMCA preschoolers gifted early Christmas delivery by first responders

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Christmas came early for preschoolers at the YMCA’s Early Childhood Development Center in downtown Huntsville Wednesday.

Employees of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services donated presents for the children. It has been an annual pre-Christmas tradition for more than a decade, but they had to switch it up this year to stay safe from coronavirus.

Instead of personally handing off presents and offering hugs, HEMSI volunteers delivered bags of gifts inside the building while the kids remained outside.

“Even not being able to hand them the gifts and give them a hug and being there with them while they’re opening these presents, just seeing them get so excited to see us come again (was great),” HEMSI Human Resources Director Amanda Snowden said.

Heart of The Valley YMCA Childcare Director Erin Ledet said because of financial strains from coronavirus, Christmas might have been on hold for many households if not for today’s donations.

“This takes the light off of the families,” Ledet said. “It helps them with their expenses. We’ve gone through a time of sickness. We’ve gone through a time of people laid off; not working. All of these gifts are just extra for these babies (who) may not have even gotten gifts this year.”

But even through the toughest year in recent memory for the medical field, the organizers said preserving the Christmas spirit is worth it.

“Knowing that they’ve had just as hard a year as all of us had, and maybe even harder,” Snowden said. “It’s absolutely a blessing to be able to give to these children and see them so excited.”

HEMSI will also deliver around another 80 presents to the YMCA’s Northwest Early Childhood Center, Snowden said.