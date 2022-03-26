HARVEST, Ala. (WHNT) – The horns and sirens blaring in Harvest, Ala. on Saturday were in celebration of a very special birthday. John A. Drake celebrated his 104th birthday with family, friends, and members of the local community.

Harvest Fire and Rescue led a parade of cars from harvest Elementary Schools across town. Birthday well-wishers decorated their cars with posters and balloons.

“We are grateful for 104 years,” said Robert Drake, son of John Drake. “We are again grateful for so many people coming out and sharing this day with us.”

John Drake is a lifelong resident of Harvest. He served in WWII before retuning home where he and his wife had nine children.

Drake spent the day with his children, grandchildren, and even some great grandchildren.

Saturday’s birthday parade included several police cars and firetrucks and about sixty cars.