Wrongful death lawsuit filed after deadly Jackson County dock fire

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – A wrongful death lawsuit related to a deadly dock fire has been filed in Jackson County Circuit Court.

The fire developed at Jackson County Marina Dock B in January 2020, and claimed the lives of eight people. An investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board ruled the fire as “accidental,” but a federal report said the blaze was worsened by the marina’s limited fire safety practices.

The lawsuit names nine plaintiffs, including the estates of Nicole Foster and Tyler Yancy – two victims of the fire – and 16 defendants. The listed defendants include the City of Scottsboro, Jackson County, Jackson County Commission, and members of the commission at the time of the fire.

According to court filings, the lawsuit includes “unnecessary death, injuries to, and property losses of many people.”

The filing goes on to say, “Dock B was supposed to be built, rebuilt, wired, rewired, maintained, and operated in accordance and compliance with the safety-related rules, regulations, and guidelines of the TVA.”

Plaintiffs are seeking compensatory damages, punitive damages, and attorney fees.