Wrong-way wreck kills man on I-65

DECATUR, Ala. – One man was killed and two people were injured in a wreck on I-65 Tuesday morning.

On September 15th, the Morgan County 911 Center were called to a two-vehicle wreck at the I65 Southbound on ramp from AL-Hwy 20.

The report says Jason Love was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities say two victims were taken to area hospitals where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, authorities determined that a vehicle was traveling north on I-65 on the southbound ramp and crashed with another vehicle that was traveling onto I-65.

This is an ongoing investigation.

The Decatur Police Department Traffic Division responded to the wreck along with Decatur Fire and EMS.