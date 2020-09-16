Wrong-way wreck kills man on I-65

DECATUR, Ala. – One man was killed and two people were injured in a wreck on I-65 Tuesday morning.
On September 15th, the Morgan County 911 Center were called to a two-vehicle wreck at the I65 Southbound on ramp from AL-Hwy 20.
The report says Jason Love was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities say two victims were taken to area hospitals where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
During the investigation, authorities determined that a vehicle was traveling north on I-65 on the southbound ramp and crashed with another vehicle that was traveling onto I-65.
This is an ongoing investigation.
The Decatur Police Department Traffic Division responded to the wreck along with Decatur Fire and EMS.