3 taken to hospital following wreck on Chapman Mountain

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Two adults and one child were taken to the hospital following a wreck on Chapman Mountain Monday.

The wreck happened around 7:25 AM and closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 72 East near Moores Mill Road, according to an alert from the Huntsville Police Department.

The two adults were taken to Huntsville Hospital and the child was taken to Huntsville Women’s and Children’s. One adult had serious injuries but authorities say they are non-life-threatening.

The other two invovled in the wreck have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that traffic was directed to Epworth Drive.