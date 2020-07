A wreck involving an 18-wheeler knocked out power to part of Huntsville Tuesday afternoon.

The wreck happened around 1:30 p.m. on Sparkman Drive west of Jordan Lane.

The wreck knocked out power from Grizzard Road south to University Drive and from Research Park Boulevard east to Pulaski Pike. All lanes of Sparkman Drive were closed.

Crews were on the scene working to restore power.

There’s no word on what caused the wreck.