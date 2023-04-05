HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Officers with Huntsville Police Department (HPD) are responding to an accident involving a dump truck on Wednesday afternoon.

A spokesperson with HPD said that the single-vehicle accident involved “a dump truck and a load of dirt dumped in the roadway” on Research Park Boulevard near the University Drive exit.

The driver was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Northbound lanes are currently closed, and the road is expected to be shut down for roughly two hours in order to clear the dirt off the road.

HPD asks that drivers use alternate routes.