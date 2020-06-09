Wreck closes US-231/431 northbound, one southbound lane near Meridianville, serious injury confirmed

by: WHNT News 19

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Huntsville Police closed the northbound lanes of US-231/431 and one southbound lane at Greenlawn Drive Tuesday afternoon.

Huntsville Police said a wreck occurred with serious injuries and drivers should avoid the area.

