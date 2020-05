UPDATE: Power was restored just before 1:25 p.m.

SERVICE RESTORED – Hazel Green/New Market area following a vehicle wreck that caused the outage. — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) May 2, 2020

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities says there is a power outage in a large portion of Madison County.

According to a tweet, an outage was reported from the Tennessee State Line south to Winchester Road and from US-231/431 east to Winchester Road.

HU said crews were on the way and a wreck caused the outage.

POWER OUTAGE – Hazel Currently there is a power outage in the Hazel Green/New Market area from TN state line south to Winchester Rd and from Hwy 231/431 East to Winchester Rd. Service will be restored as quickly as possible.​ The outage is the result of a vehicle wreck. pic.twitter.com/sicTDL5f5n — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) May 2, 2020