MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A wreck caused delays Monday morning at the intersection of US-72 and Moores Mill Road.

While the road wasn’t closed, one eastbound lane was blocked and a tweet from ALGO advised drivers to expect delays and use caution in the area.

Moderate Crash on US72 EB @ MP 102.1 near Mooresmill Rd in Huntsville. Expect moderate delays. More details: https://t.co/bbetoCgWEW — ALGO Huntsville (@algo_hvl) April 20, 2020

A picture from the scene shows a pickup truck wedged under a box truck.

No reports of injuries were immediately known.