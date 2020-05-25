Wreck causes early Monday morning power outage in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Parts of Madison County lost power early Monday morning.

According to Huntsville Utilities, a vehicle hit a power pole outside an HU substation.

Power was lost in an area between Bobo Section Road and Beaver Dam Road and from Old Railroad Bed Road to Murphy Hill Road.

The power was out for just over an hour, with the outage lasting from 3:41-4:58 a.m.

Power was also temporarily lost in the Harvest area while crews were working. That outage affected areas between Mckee Road and Nick Davis Road and from Love Branch Road to Pulaski Pike. That outage lasted four minutes.